Amcu seals platinum wage deals
The signing ceremony will take place in Muldersdrift, a town in South Africa’s platinum mining heartlands 30 kms northwest of Johannesburg at 0800 GMT on Wednesday, Amcusaid.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s biggest platinum mining union has sealed wage agreements with Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum, and Sibanye-Stillwater, the union said in a statement sent to media on Tuesday.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has been negotiating with the country’s biggest platinum miners since June, and in October referred the dispute with Amplats and Sibanye-Stillwater to a government dispute resolution body.
