Africa infrastructure investment surpasses $100bn mark

JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged that infrastructure investment in Africa surpassed the $100 billion mark for the first time in 2018.

The African Development Bank released its findings at the Africa Investment Forum in Sandton on Tuesday.

The bank said a quarter of the $100 billion that funded infrastructure in 2018 went to West Africa and more than 40% went to energy.

At least $38 billion came from various governments while $25 billion came from China.

An estimated $6 billion financed energy and 21 of the projects were in South Africa.

South Africa received $18 billion, which was double the average of $9 billion it was receiving in the previous three years.

