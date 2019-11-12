View all in Latest
Adam Catzavelos seeking plea bargain over crimen injuria case

On Tuesday morning, the National Director of Public Prosecutions thwarted his attempts to have the crimen injuria case thrown out.

FILE: Adam Catzavelos appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on 13 June 2019. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman Adam Catzavelos wants to enter into a plea bargain with the State over his racist remarks and pending criminal trial.

On Tuesday morning, the National Director of Public Prosecutions thwarted his attempts to have the crimen injuria case thrown out.

Catzavelos filmed himself last year, holidaying on a Greek beach using the K-word.

He gloated about the absence of black people where he was.

That video, which was sent to a WhatsApp group, ended up on social media.

Catzavelos lawyer Lawley Shein said his client would be back in court in Randburg next month.

“Mr Catzavelos has instructed me to enter him into a plea bargaining agreement in terms of Section 105 of the Criminal Procedure Act and we will be doing that. I will be preparing an agreement and we’re hoping that this will be behind Mr Catzavelos by 5 December.” (Sound courtesy of the SABC)

As part of a settlement reached with the South African Human Rights Commission, Catzavelos was fined R150,000 and ordered to do community service.

He also had to publicly apologise for his racist comments.

