Actions of PP office should not be guided by politics, candidate tells Parly

Eight shortlisted candidates will appear before Parliament’s Justice Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Candidates for the position of deputy public protector are being interviewed in Parliament.

The position becomes vacant next month when Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga’s term ends.

The first candidate to be interviewed is Shadrack Nkuna, an advocate who believes his experience in the specialised commercial crimes unit and at the public service commission stands him in good stead.

Nkuna said the office of the Public Protector must be above politics. The candidate added that he would expect to be given serious responsibilities if he gets the job.

“Once your actions are perceived to be based on politics, you are eroding the trust that members of the public should have. Should I be appointed, I will not be guided by anything except the law and facts.”

He was responding to questions on how he would handle his relationship with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after the outgoing Malunga complained that he’d been side-lined and was not consulted on major investigations carried out by her office.

