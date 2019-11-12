Absa to open New York office by end of the year

The office is aimed at enabling Absa to better serve clients, including international corporations and institutions, that invest or work in Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - South African lender Absa said on Monday its representative office in New York should be operational by the end of the year, after it received the necessary regulatory approvals.

The office is aimed at enabling Absa to better serve clients, including international corporations and institutions, that invest or work in Africa. The bank has already opened a representative office in London and is looking at other locations, including in Asia.