4 gunned down in Mitchells Plain, motive still unknown

The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum's Abie Isaacs said the motive was not known at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - Four people were gunned down in Mitchells Plain.

They were shot dead on Tuesday morning.



"As the CPF, we can only determine if it was gang-related and we are saying the community needs to come forward with the information."