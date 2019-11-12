2 people killed after roof collapses during heavy rain in Durban

The pair died on impact when the roof caved in while they were sleeping.

JOHANNESBURG - The heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the lives of two people.

A house belonging to a Durban couple collapsed on Monday night.

Emergency services' Robert McKenzie: "A man and a woman both sustained fatal injuries after their house collapsed, which is thought to be due to the heavy rain that Durban experienced on Monday night."

At the weekend, a boy died when he was electrocuted during a storm.