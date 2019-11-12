2 people killed after roof collapses during heavy rain in Durban

51 children injured in chemical attack at China kindergarten
The pair died on impact when the roof caved in while they were sleeping.
JOHANNESBURG - The heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the lives of two people.
A house belonging to a Durban couple collapsed on Monday night.
Emergency services' Robert McKenzie: "A man and a woman both sustained fatal injuries after their house collapsed, which is thought to be due to the heavy rain that Durban experienced on Monday night."
At the weekend, a boy died when he was electrocuted during a storm.
