Why Bonginkosi Madikizela withdrew from DA leadership race

Bonginkosi Madikizela had indicated his intention to run for the post vacated by Mmusi Maimane who resigned last month.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said he would not lead the party at a national level just yet.

However, he withdrew on Monday, just a week to go before interim leaders will be elected.

Madikizela said before he made a decision to run for national leader, he discussed all possibilities with the DA Western Cape leadership.

He said the party was given a fresh mandate in the Western Cape and he did not want to get side-tracked with national leadership duties.

Madikizela also said he was given a critical portfolio in the form of Transport and Public Works and wanted to focus on using the department to leverage economic growth.

He agrees with the party's provincial leadership collective that a prominent national role will divide his attention with only a few months in office.

Madikizela’s decision leaves the party’s parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and member of the Gauteng provincial legislature Makashule Gana as the only two candidates.

Elections will be held this weekend.