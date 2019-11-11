Uyinene Mrwetyana’s family could sue Sapo over alleged killer's criminal record

The 19-year-old University of Cape Town student was raped and murdered at a Claremont post office several months ago allegedly former employee Luyanda Botha.

CAPE TOWN - Uyinene Mrwetyana's family could sue the South African Post Office (Sapo).

Following Botha's arrest, it emerged he'd previously served prison time for hijacking before he was employed at the Post Office.

In September, the Post Office confirmed officials were made aware of Luyanda Botha's criminal record in June last year following a vetting process by the South African State Security Agency.

However, the information was not conveyed to the executive or the board.

The deceased's uncle, Thembelani Mrwetyana, said these revelations were particularly concerning.

He said they had not filed a civil claim yet but were weighing their options.