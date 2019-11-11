That’s a wrap, Champions! Springboks victory tour comes to an end
The tour took place across six cities and ended in the Mother City on Monday with their last stop being the suburb of Elsies River.
CAPE TOWN - The Springboks on Monday concluded their five-day victory parade after winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The team has been travelling with the Webb Ellis trophy after beating England 32-12.
WATCH: Jubilant crowds welcome Bokke at Cape Town International Airport
On Monday, the Springboks tour kicked off in the Cape Town CBD. Later, the team made their way to Langa and Belhar, where residents welcomed them with loud cheers.
Thousands of people gathered on all sides of Symphony way, waiting to catch a glimpse of the World Cup winners.
Eerste River resident Chantal Persens said her son and daughter begged to stay out of school so that they could see their idols.
“We had to rush from home to get here, but it was worth it and we’re so excited.”
GALLERY: Fans bring the 'gees' as Boks tour Cape Town
Her daughter said it was worth taking a bus at 6 am in the morning.
“I am a big fan of Cheslin Kolbe. He is a good player.”
A Belhar resident told EWN he’s proud of his team.
“I am very excited and it’s good for what we’ve gone through. We hope for the best for our country.”
#SpringbokTrophyTour The Springboks arrive in Belhar and the crowd goes crazy. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/9dgO1gDkzj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 11, 2019
One father ran with his daughter on his shoulders. He said seeing the team for five minutes was good enough.
“I am very excited. I was jumping for joy when they won.”
#SpringboksTrophyTour Thousands of fans on the streets cheering the team as they make their way through Langa. KP pic.twitter.com/DqAYTKia4H— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 11, 2019
In Langa, the Springboks arrived to a hero’s welcome after their bus broke down briefly. However, it wasn't long before the Boks resumed their parade in the Western Cape.
Meanwhile, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was also at City Hall in the CBD to meet the Springboks.
It’s his view that South Africa cannot afford to sit back and bask in the glory, insisting the country needs to use the positive momentum created by the Boks to deepen the commitment to building a nation in which all citizens have equal opportunities to shine.
#BoksTrophyTour Fans from across the city in Cape Town this morning. KP pic.twitter.com/EouDIPoBBv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 11, 2019
#BokTrophyTour Capetonians here say they came to show the Springboks how proud they are. SF pic.twitter.com/vfNDuFAjJw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 11, 2019
Across the country, fans have been showing their support, lining the streets to see their heroes on board a special open-top bus including in Pretoria and Port Elizabeth
