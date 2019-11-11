Thandi Modise to the Boks: ‘You’ve made us forget about racial tensions, GBV’

GALLERY: Fans bring the 'gees' as Boks tour Cape Town
Sport
The players were greeted by cheers from Parliament officials and visitors.
CAPE TOWN - The Springboks kicked off their World Cup victory tour of Cape Town with a quick stopover in Parliament.
Speaker Thandi Modise welcomed captain Siya Kolisi and his squad.
Modise said the Springboks victory reminded South Africans of who we were: “You have again made us able to forget our racial tensions, to forget gender-based violence and focus on that which makes us great as South Africa.”
