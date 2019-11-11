Springboks back on the road after bus breaks down

Thousands of fans lined every street as the special open-topped bus slowly rolled past colourful, cheering supporters, some with flags and others with posters.

CAPE TOWN - The Springboks are back on the road in the Western Cape after their open-top tour bus broke down briefly on Monday.

However, motorists were probably not too upset, and some people could be seen getting autographs from the players.

Following the team’s recent historic World Cup win, the champions have been touring the country, giving ordinary South Africans a glimpse of the Webb Ellis trophy.

The team’s bus malfunctioned on its way to Langa but it wasn't long before the Boks resumed their parade. The Boks made their way to Langa, where they were greeted by fans young and old.

CBD PACKED

Springboks fans came from near and far to catch a glimpse of the Rugby World Cup champions in Cape Town CBD on Monday morning.

Eerste River resident Chantal Persens said her son and daughter begged to stay out of school so that they could come to see their idols.

“We had to rush from home to get here, but it was worth it and we’re so excited.”

Her daughter said it was worth taking a bus at 6 am in the morning.

“I am a big fan of Cheslin Kolbe. He is a good player.”

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was also at City Hall to meet the Springboks.

It’s his view that South Africa cannot afford to sit back and bask in the glory, insisting the country needs to use the positive momentum created by the Boks to deepen the commitment to building a nation in which all citizens have equal opportunities to shine.

UNITY

The Springboks have received praise for unifying the nation after their 2019 Rugby World Cup victory.

The Boks started their day at Parliament and next head to Elsies River and Belhar.

City Hall was awash with the green and gold. The Springboks were met by scores of adoring fans at the Grand Parade; some had been camping out for a few hours.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato congratulated the Boks.

“We thank you very much, for what you have done for the country and Cape Town. We thank you for real unification.”

And no Mother City celebration would be complete without an appearance by the minstrels, who brought Cape Town’s unique cultural flavour to the world cup celebrations.

