Search continues for CT boy (15) missing at sea

CAPE TOWN - The search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing at sea continues on Monday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the teenager disappeared in the surf at Fishermans Walk near Strandfontein Pavilion on Sunday.

The NSRI'S Craig Lambinon said: “Our search team included NSRI rescue swimmers, lifeguards and the City of Cape Town lifeguards conducted sweeping line and dive efforts. Despite the extensive shoreline and seashore efforts, the teenager has not been found.”