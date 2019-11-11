SA hoping to keep investment momentum rolling at Africa Investment Forum

The forum kicks off at the Sandton Convention Center on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa gears up to host another investment drive, government said it was confident that the country would be among the big winners at the Africa Investment Forum.

It is hosted by the African Development Bank and its partners and it seeks to draw investment into African projects.

Last year, over $36 billion in investments were pledged at the forum.

Just last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa closed the South Africa Investment Conference announcing R363 billion in investment.

National Treasury's Vuyelwa Vumendlini said: "It’s quite an opportune moment that the Africa Investment Forum happens a couple of days later to keep on the momentum."

Special advisor to Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Mduduzi Mbada, said South Africa was going into the conference with five projects ready to negotiate with investors.

"All those projects would have made it because they went through and passed the criteria of being considered to go to a boardroom session."

The African Development Bank is expecting six African heads of state to attend the forum this week.