Ramaphosa urges leaders to move away from mere pledges

Presidents and delegates have gathered in Sandton on Monday to discuss how best to utilise the continent's resources.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on countries represented at the Africa Trade Investment Forum to provide concrete deals and not just pledges.

The forum has heard that 37 countries in Africa have growth of more than 3%.

However, growth in South Africa is forecasted at just 0.5% for this year.

Deputy director general in the Treasury Vuyelwa Vumendlini said South Africa's growth rate needed to change and the government was trying all it could to boost job creation.

“With more investments coming into South Africa, the economy will grow and we’ll be able to employ more people.”

Earlier, Ramaphosa called on countries to make sure that they use their own resources as this will boost growth and job creation.

Delegates from Africa, Asia and North and South America have spent the afternoon locked in meetings with a clear message to strike deals, have an investment pipeline and move away from mere pledges.