Power cuts spark protests in Soweto, Roodepoort

Residents have blocked roads with burning tyres.

JOHANNESBURG - Power cuts have sparked protests in at least two areas in Joburg on Monday morning.

One is in Dobsonville in Soweto while the other is at the Princess informal settlement in Roodepoort.

Metro police officers have been deployed to both areas.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “There are protests this morning affecting busy roads near Dobsonville Mall. There are also protests on Albertina Sisulu near Princess Informal Settlement.”

