Post Office improves employee screening after Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder

Luyanda Botha, aged 42, is charged with luring the 19-year-old student to the Clareinch Post Office where he allegedly attacked her in August.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Post Office said it improved employee screening after a teller was arrested for the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Investigations revealed he had served jail time for a carjacking before his appointment.

The high-profile murder of Mrwetyana put safety and security at Post Office branches under scrutiny.

A Post Office probe revealed State Security had alerted officials to the accused's criminal record, but the findings were not escalated, and his employment continued.

The State Security vetting process in June 2018 also showed that 300 postal workers had criminal records of which 174 were convictions, however, the information was not conveyed to the executive and the board.

Now the Post Office said its screening policy for staff had been adapted to ensure those receiving promotions or new positions would undergo security and vetting checks.

In addition, all employees have undergone credit, qualification and criminal checks.

The Post Office is investigating all cases where suspected breaches may have occurred so that necessary action can be taken.