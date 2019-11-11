Pollsmoor warder suspended for alleged drug smuggling

The 46-year-old worked at the correctional facility for about 15 years.

CAPE TOWN - A Pollsmoor warder has been suspended after he was bust for allegedly smuggling drugs into the prison.

The incident occurred earlier this month. The man appeared in court last week.

The warder was on duty when he was searched at Pollsmoor prison. Authorities say they had a suspicion he was smuggling drugs into the facility.

Almost 600 mandrax tablets and tik were found hidden in his car.

The 46-year-old worked at the correctional facility for about 15 years.

An official at Pollsmoor said that they would have never suspected the accused and described him as being a quiet person.

He's been released on bail.

The Department of Correctional Service said that it had zero tolerances regarding smuggling.

The Emergency Task Team has been activated to do regular searches at correctional centres, which includes officials.