Pink wins big at People's Choice Awards 2019

LONDON - Pink took home the People's Champion Award at Sunday night's E! People's Choice Awards 2019, and she used her speech to urge people to "stop fighting each other".

Pink, Stranger Things, and Avengers: Endgame were among the big winners at the E! People's Choice Awards 2019 on Sunday night.

The 40-year-old star - born Alecia Moore - was presented with the People's Champion Award on the night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and she used her acceptance speech to urge others to "stop fighting each other and to help each other".

Pink - who was accompanied at the ceremony by her husband Carey Hart, and their eight-year-old daughter Willow and two-year-old son Jameson - told the crowd: "It is an absolute honour to be getting this award. I grew up in a family of activists and I know that one person can make a difference.

"There is so much to be done. I don't care about your politics, I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness.

"Kindness today is an act of rebellion. There are people who don't have what you have, help them get it. There is a planet that needs help, it feels good to help. Stop fighting each other and help each other.

"Get together with your friends and change the f###ing world."

In the movie category, 'Avengers: Endgame' picked up a hat-trick of prizes, including the coveted Movie of 2019 gong.

The motion picture also won Action Movie of 2019 and one of the film's big stars Robert Downey Jr. won Male Movie Star of 2019.

He dedicated his award to the "late, great Stan Lee", the US comic book writing legend who passed away in November 2018 aged 95.

He said: "Well look, I just got to come up here and open the show so I'll just say thank you Disney, thank you Marvel, thank you Russo brothers.

"And most of all, to the late, great Stan Lee, this is for you, buddy."

Spider-Man: Far From Home's Tom Holland and Zendaya took the Action Movie Star of 2019 and Female Movie Star of 2019 accolades respectively, and she also won the Drama TV Star of 2019 award.

Elsewhere in the TV category, Stranger Things was the big winner, taking home the coveted Show of 2019 prize, and Drama Show of 2019.

And Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi series, won the Female TV Star of 2019 gong.

In the music category, BLACKPINK were the big winners on the night, taking home Group of 2019, Music Video of 2019 for Kill This Love and Concert Tour of 2019 for their BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour.

Other big winners included Jennifer Aniston and Gwen Stefani, who won the People's Icon of 2019 and Fashion Icon of 2019 gongs respectively.

Kevin Hart triumphed in the Comedy Act of 2019 category in the Pop Culture section, and he made his first major awards show appearance since being involved in a serious car accident in September.

Harry Styles won the aptly-named Style Star of 2019 trophy, and Olympian Simone Biles was named Game Changer of 2019.

E! People's Choice Awards 2019 winners (selected):

People's Champion Award: Pink

People's Icon of 2019: Jennifer Aniston

Fashion Icon of 2019: Gwen Stefani