Businessman Allan Gray dies at 81

Gray – who founded the asset management company of the same name – died after suffering a heart attack in Bermuda over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The founder of leading asset management company Allan Gray has died.

Gray – who gave the firm his name – died after suffering a heart attack in Bermuda over the weekend.

The 81-year-old founded the international asset manager back in 1973.

He also established Orbis Investment Management in 1989.

Although he kept his financial worth private, he was regarded as one of South Africa's richest citizens.