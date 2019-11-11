Patrick Shai to lay complaint against police after being shot in Soweto protest
Actor Patrick Shai was in Soweto where residents have been protesting against Eskom, demanding their electricity be restored.
JOHANNESBURG - Local actor Patrick Shai said police should have arrested him for public disorder in Dobsonville on Monday instead of opening fire on him multiple times with rubber bullets.
Shai was in Soweto where residents have been protesting against Eskom, demanding their electricity be restored.
The actor said he tried to mediate between protesters and officers, and police wounded him with rubber bullets.
Shai was admitted to a hospital, where he is receiving medical care.
“The police have the ability and are trained to make arrests before firing at someone. It is necessary for them to do so. I’m going to open a case at a local police station.”
The police's Mathapelo Peters said officers would remain in the area.
“Police used rubber bullets to disperse a group of about 200 protesters who had allegedly pelted objects at police. Nobody has been arrested.”
Popular in Local
-
Hawks investigator Christina Stemmet found dead in Table View home
-
Springboks back on the road after bus breaks down
-
WATCH LIVE: Springbok victory tour of Cape Town
-
Man who proposed at KFC didn’t expect Mzansi's generous reaction
-
Businessman Allan Gray dies at 81
-
Actor Patrick Shai shot with rubber bullets during Soweto protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.