Patrick Shai to lay complaint against police after being shot in Soweto protest

Actor Patrick Shai was in Soweto where residents have been protesting against Eskom, demanding their electricity be restored.

Shai was admitted to a hospital, where he is receiving medical care. Picture: @patshai/Twitter.
Shai was admitted to a hospital, where he is receiving medical care. Picture: @patshai/Twitter.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Local actor Patrick Shai said police should have arrested him for public disorder in Dobsonville on Monday instead of opening fire on him multiple times with rubber bullets.

Shai was in Soweto where residents have been protesting against Eskom, demanding their electricity be restored.

The actor said he tried to mediate between protesters and officers, and police wounded him with rubber bullets.

Shai was admitted to a hospital, where he is receiving medical care.

“The police have the ability and are trained to make arrests before firing at someone. It is necessary for them to do so. I’m going to open a case at a local police station.”

The police's Mathapelo Peters said officers would remain in the area.

“Police used rubber bullets to disperse a group of about 200 protesters who had allegedly pelted objects at police. Nobody has been arrested.”

