Mlambo: Judge Van der Linde’s sudden death a loss for judiciary

High Court Judge Willem van der Linde (63) died after collapsing at a gym on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo on Sunday said the passing of High Court Judge Willem van der Linde was a huge loss for the judiciary.

Mlambo said the Gauteng division had lost a committed jurist: “It’s difficult to talk about it even now because when I was talking to the man on Thursday, he was so relaxed and calm in the judge’s common in Johannesburg and there was no warning that something like this would happen. It’s a loss for all of us.”

The Gauteng judge president said Van der Linde left behind a stellar legacy: “He was loved all-round by the judges and staff and he was so knowledgeable. The division has lost someone so colossal, someone, who was going to help the jurisprudence of the division and of the country.”

Details of his funeral are expected to be released soon.