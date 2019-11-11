Matuidi out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers with rib knock
Matuidi picked up the knock in the 1-0 win over AC Milan that kept champions Juve top of Serie A, and failed to make the trip to Paris ahead of the two Group H clashes on Thursday and Sunday.
CLAIREFONTAINE-EN-YVELINES - Blaise Matuidi has been ruled out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Albania with a rib injury, the Juventus midfielder announced on Monday.
Matuidi picked up the knock in the 1-0 win over AC Milan that kept champions Juve top of Serie A, and failed to make the trip to Paris ahead of the two Group H clashes on Thursday and Sunday which could seal qualification for next summer's finals.
"Unfortunately I am out of the side, but I'm certain that the @equipefrance will qualify," the 32-year-old said on Twitter.
In a statement, the French Football Federation (FFF) said tests on Monday in Turin "have confirmed an injury that makes Blaise Matuidi's presence on the pitch impossible".
Coach Didier Deschamps has picked Arsenal's uncapped Matteo Guendouzi in Matuidi's place, and is sweating on the fitness of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who suffered a groin injury in Tottenham's 1-1 Premier League draw with Sheffield United.
Les Bleus' squad will meet at the historic Clairefontaine training camp with France second in their group, level on 19 points with leaders Turkey and four ahead of third-placed Iceland with two matches to play.
With two teams qualifying from each group, a win against bottom side Moldova at the Stade de France this week would guarantee a spot in the finals.
Popular in Sport
-
Springboks back on the road after bus breaks down
-
WATCH LIVE: Springbok victory tour of Cape Town
-
Cape Town to welcome Boks on final leg of victory tour
-
Springboks win the Rugby World Cup: The funniest internet reactions
-
Mapimpi's grandmother: I'm going to slaughter 10 chickens for him
-
GALLERY: Fans bring the 'gees' as Boks tour Cape Town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.