Man who proposed at KFC didn’t expect Mzansi's generous reaction
A video of Hector Mkansi going down on one knee to propose to Nonhlanhla Soldaat at a Kentucky Fried Chicken branch in the Vaal has gone viral.
JOHANNESBURG - The man that has opened the hearts of South Africans after a marriage proposal at a KFC said he never imagined a small expression of his love would blow up to be so big.
A video of Hector Mkansi going down on one knee to propose to Nonhlanhla Soldaat at the restaurant in the Vaal has gone viral.
Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser 😊 DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love 😍❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019
South Africa, you guys are amazing! We’ve found the beautiful couple, and looks like we’re having a #StreetwiseWedding y’all 🥳 We’re meeting Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla we’ll keep you posted. #KFCProposal— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 8, 2019
Individuals and big South African brands have come forward, pledging towards their wedding expenses.
Mkansi and Soldaat have little to worry about as they walk into marriage as banks and businesses have pledged to make their outfits, cover their decor and catering, and chip in towards the lobola, even in the form of livestock.
He said he never imagined this would happen: “I thought since we’re already at the mall, why should I wait for us to go home? I decided to do it at KFC.”
Mkansi said he was exceedingly grateful for the love that South Africans had shown him.
It's unclear when the wedding day will be but many tweeps have promised to attend, calling it a national wedding.
