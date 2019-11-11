Man killed, two others wounded in Klerksdorp car dealership shooting

It's understood a customer entered the dealership earlier on Monday and an argument broke out about a business transaction.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been killed and two others wounded in a shootout at a car dealership in Klerksdorp in the North West.

The police's Aafje Botma said the suspect was expected to appear in court soon.

“He shot one guy on the chest, he died on the scene and two other people were transported to the hospital with injuries. The suspect handed himself over to the police.”