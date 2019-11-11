Bonginkosi Madikizela drops out of race to lead DA
This leaves the party’s parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and the party’s Member of the Gauteng provincial legislature Makashule Gana as the only two in the race to replace Mmusi Maimane.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the contest for the position of party leader.
This leaves the party’s parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and the party’s Member of the Gauteng provincial legislature Makashule Gana as the only two in the race to replace Mmusi Maimane.
Maimane resigned from the party, saying that the organisation was not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all.
The DA’s presiding officer Desiree van der Walt.
"I had a letter in which he informed me that he no longer wished to contest and therefore withdraw his nomination for interim leader."
Popular in Politics
-
McGluwa responds to Ndlozi’s tweet, says SA needs unity
-
Good not keeping promises, says member making DA switch
-
ANCYL: Lethabo Nkoana's murder part of conspiracy to setback renewal plans
-
Andile Ramaphosa admits Bosasa paid him R2m for business deal – report
-
Zuma loses bid to appeal Hanekom apology ruling
-
Hanekom hopes tweet matter settled after Jacob Zuma loses appeal bid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.