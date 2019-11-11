Bonginkosi Madikizela drops out of race to lead DA

This leaves the party’s parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and the party’s Member of the Gauteng provincial legislature Makashule Gana as the only two in the race to replace Mmusi Maimane.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the contest for the position of party leader.

This leaves the party’s parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and the party’s Member of the Gauteng provincial legislature Makashule Gana as the only two in the race to replace Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane resigned from the party, saying that the organisation was not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all.

The DA’s presiding officer Desiree van der Walt.

"I had a letter in which he informed me that he no longer wished to contest and therefore withdraw his nomination for interim leader."