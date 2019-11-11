Low risk of load shedding for Monday, says Eskom

The power utility said it had made progress in replenishing diesel gas turbines and has improved water levels for pumped storage schemes.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief as Eskom said it did not expect any load shedding at the beginning of this week.

Eskom has not implemented load shedding since Friday morning after it lost three of its generators.

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae: "Going into the week we will be in a better position to tell you how we're looking in terms of that but should things remain the way they are and progress the way they are, there should be a low risk of load shedding going into the week."

Mothae warned that if the situation changes, rolling blackouts would be implemented at short notice.