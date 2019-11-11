'Kwaai Bokke': CT fans pitch up in droves for glimpse of world champs
Capetonians are standing behind a barricade with the majority of them sporting Springbok T-shirts as they dance to music blaring from speakers. They've brought a distinctly Cape Town flare to the festivities.
CAPE TOWN - Scores of Capetonians have started gathering in the CBD anxiously awaiting the Springboks.
Darling Street has been closed to traffic as the Boks will come together at the City Hall before they move through the CBD.
They’re currently at Parliament.
#BokTrophyTour The CT CBD is slowly filling up opposite the City Hall as locals patiently wait for the Springboks. SF pic.twitter.com/r8gjBepySZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 11, 2019
#SpringboksTour Parliament choir giving some choral tunes before Springboks arrival in parliament. BN pic.twitter.com/cEOPEir8pL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 11, 2019
#BokTrophyTour Capetonians here say they came to show the Springboks how proud they are. SF pic.twitter.com/vfNDuFAjJw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 11, 2019
'Kwaai Bokke', 'Mapimpi jou lekker ding' and 'Well done champs' are some of the posters they're brandishing.
It's a festive occasion, one which many couldn't bear to miss.
"It must be important because they did great for us, for our country... we love them."
The Boks are going to snake their way through the city centre.
Later today, they will make their way to Langa, Belhar and Elsies River with the Web Ellis trophy in full display.
Several temporary road closures will be put in place during the course of the day.
