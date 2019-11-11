View all in Latest
Go

'Kwaai Bokke': CT fans pitch up in droves for glimpse of world champs

Capetonians are standing behind a barricade with the majority of them sporting Springbok T-shirts as they dance to music blaring from speakers. They've brought a distinctly Cape Town flare to the festivities.

Fans await the arrival of the Springboks on the Grand Parade in Cape Town on 11 November 2019. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Scores of Capetonians have started gathering in the CBD anxiously awaiting the Springboks.

Darling Street has been closed to traffic as the Boks will come together at the City Hall before they move through the CBD.

They’re currently at Parliament.

Capetonians are standing behind a barricade with the majority of them sporting Springbok T-shirts as they dance to music blaring from speakers. They've brought a distinctly Cape Town flare to the festivities.

'Kwaai Bokke', 'Mapimpi jou lekker ding' and 'Well done champs' are some of the posters they're brandishing.

It's a festive occasion, one which many couldn't bear to miss.

"It must be important because they did great for us, for our country... we love them."

The Boks are going to snake their way through the city centre.

Later today, they will make their way to Langa, Belhar and Elsies River with the Web Ellis trophy in full display.

Several temporary road closures will be put in place during the course of the day.

