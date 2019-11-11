JHB man dies after falling from 14th floor of municipal building

‘If I don’t keep going, it will all crash’: SA doctors open up about depression
JOHANNESBURG - A man has died after falling from the 14th floor of the City of Johannesburg’s municipal building in Braamfontein on Monday.
The city said it could not reveal too many details as a police investigation was under way.
City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said: “There are no details and the matter is with the police. There are assumptions that it’s an attempted suicide, but I can’t confirm this.”
