Hawks investigator Christina Stemmet found dead in Table View home
The motive is under investigation, but a preliminary probe has ruled out links to cases colonel Christina Stemmet was investigating.
CAPE TOWN - A Hawks investigator has been shot dead inside her home in Table View, Cape Town, on Sunday night.
The motive is under investigation, but a preliminary probe has ruled out links to cases colonel Christina Stemmet was investigating.
The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said: “An inquest docket has been opened to explore the circumstances of the death of such a season and dedicated officer. We convey our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.”
Stemmet, who was aged 47, was a member of the serious corruption investigation team.
