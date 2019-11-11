Having children taken away from her extremely difficult, says Abigail Ruiters
Abigail Ruiters faces charges under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect in connection with the death of her 18-month-old son Jeremiah Ruiters.
CAPE TOWN - A mother implicated in the death of her 18-month-old son is expected to face cross-examination in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
Abigail Ruiters faces charges under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.
Her boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters, who has already testified, is accused of raping and murdering her baby boy, Jeremiah Ruiters, in Factreton in June 2017.
Emotional scenes played out last week as a crying Abigail Ruiters testified she was still struggling to accept that her child was dead.
Despite medical records confirming a long list of healing and fresh injuries to the 18-month-old, Ruiters said the boy never sustained any injuries while in her care because she looked after him to the best of her ability.
Ruiters told the court it was extremely difficult having her two older daughters taken away from her.
She also shared a daughter with co-accused Ameerudien Peters, whom she gave birth to while in custody at Pollsmoor prison two years ago.
Ruiters testified that handing that child over to foster parents was one of the hardest things she's ever had to do.
The court was told Peters was responsible for taking care of Jeremiah Ruiters and his sisters while their mother worked seven days a week.
