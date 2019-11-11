View all in Latest
Good not keeping promises, says member making DA switch

On Sunday, scores of DA members gathered in Elsies River to welcome about 20 new members from Good.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela welcomes new members to the party on 10 November 2019. Some of the new members have made the switch from Patricia de Lille's Good party. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela welcomes new members to the party on 10 November 2019. Some of the new members have made the switch from Patricia de Lille's Good party. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said that about 300 new membership applications were currently being processed.

According to the party, the majority of the applications were from members of Patricia de Lille's Good party who want to jump ship.

On Sunday, scores of DA members gathered in Elsies River to welcome about 20 new members from Good.

They've accused the party of making empty promises to poor communities in exchange for their votes.

"We were lied to. Good is up to good for nothing."

Sophia Emkie, who worked as a Good facilitator in many poor communities across Cape Town, said that during the election campaign, Good party leader Patricia de Lille made promises to people relating to jobs and service delivery.

Emkie said that four months after the election, she called De Lille to find out when she planned to make good on her promises as thousands of residents remained hopeful that their quality of life would improve if they voted for her party.

"Promises were made from the leader to the people where she told the people we just need to be inside [Parliament] but as soon as she was inside and got a position she'd come back and look after the people. There were expectations and none of that was met."

Emkie said she had faith that her decision to hang up her bright orange T-shirt in exchange for a royal blue one was the best decision she could have made to ensure poorer communities were actually given the jobs, homes and other services they were promised by politicians.

