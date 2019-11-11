Five years later, police appeal for patience in Senzo Meyiwa case

The goalkeeper was killed during a robbery five years ago at the house of Kelly Khumalo’s mother in Vosloorus.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have called on South Africans to be patient, insisting the investigation into the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa is at an advanced stage.

The Sunday Independent reported that its seen the police docket into the murder case, which allegedly reveals that one of the seven people who were in the house that day shot Meyiwa.

The paper also claims the witnesses are being investigated for defeating the ends of justice.

The police have said over and over again that the investigation into Meyiwa’s murder is at an advanced stage.

Five years down the line, police spokesperson Vish Naidoo is appealing for patience.

“We want the nation to please be patient, to allow for this investigation to take its course and wait for the outcome of the investigation.”

Khumalo told eTV’s The Morning Show Today that those accusing her of a cover-up will end up with egg of their face.

“Me and God know the truth. One thing I will never do is to protect someone who killed my daughter’s father. At what expense? So, they can believe whatever they want to, at the end of the day, God still wins.”

The musician also said reports that she lied about the circumstances around Meyiwa's murder were false.

“We’ve had a lot to deal with, but God remains faithful and to that paper, how dare you? To go out there and write something so false and misleading the nation.”

The police’s apparent failure to crack the case has led to lobby group AfriForum announcing it will now investigate the matter in the hopes of securing justice for the Meyiwa family.