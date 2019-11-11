Federer up against it after Thiem defeat
The 38-year-old Swiss, bidding for his seventh title at the event but his first since 2011, struggled to handle Thiem’s aggressive game as he went down 7-5 7-5.
LONDON - Roger Federer said he had no more margin for error if he wanted to avoid an early exit at the ATP Finals after losing his opening group match to Dominic Thiem on Sunday.
The 38-year-old Swiss, bidding for his seventh title at the event but his first since 2011, struggled to handle Thiem’s aggressive game as he went down 7-5 7-5.
Only once in 16 previous appearances has Federer failed to survive the group phase, in 2008, and to avoid a repeat he will have to beat Italian Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday and most probably Novak Djokovic on Thursday.
Djokovic, aiming to claw back the year-end number one ranking from Rafael Nadal, destroyed debutant Berrettini 6-2 6-1 in the day’s opening singles match at the O2 Arena.
Thiem put constant pressure on Federer and broke at 5-5 in each set to claim his third win over the Swiss this year.
“My forecast, it’s a normal tournament from here on forward,” 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer, beaten by Djokovic in an epic Wimbledon final in July, said.
“Not allowed to lose anymore for me. That’s how it is every week of the year for the last 20 years, so from that standpoint, there is nothing new there.
“I’ve got to recover, I’ve got make sure I play better than today, and hopefully I can win that match (against Berrettini).”
The warning signs were there in Federer’s opening service game which he dropped and although he hit back impressively he faltered at 5-5 when Thiem hurried him into errors.
Federer had the majority of support in the packed arena but, try as he might, he could not find his A-game in the second set as Thiem again dominated the baseline rallies.
Thiem, who has flourished this year since hiring coach Nicolas Massu after a slow start to the season, broke again at 5-5 and although Federer fought hard and had a point to take the set into a tiebreak he was unable to turn things around.
“I thought he played a tough first-round performance today, and my game was probably just not good enough, and the start didn’t help,” Federer said.
Thiem will face Djokovic on Tuesday.
Popular in Sport
-
Road closures for Bok victory tour of Cape Town
-
Mapimpi's grandmother: I'm going to slaughter 10 chickens for him
-
Boks wrap up EC trophy tour, next stop the Mother City
-
Three things we learned from Liverpool's win over Man City
-
Paarl Rocks smashed Cape Town Blitz in MSL opener
-
Boks make stop at Rassie Erasmus’ hometown to showcase cup
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.