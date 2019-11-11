Eskom will only implement load shedding ‘if anything unexpected happens’
The electricity supplier said its system remained constrained since Thursday’s power cuts.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it was not ruling out the possibility of implementing load shedding on Monday, despite having enough generation capacity.
The cash-strapped utility implemented load shedding last week, blaming a lack of adequate funding for maintenance.
Eskom’s Dikatso Mothae said: “As it stands, we have adequate generation capacity outside of our emergency reserve to meet the demands of electricity. The system is still constrained so if anything unexpected happens, we may need to go into load shedding.”
