Eskom: We will continue to cut power for people who don’t pay

Residents of Dobsonville, in Soweto, blocked streets on Monday after their power supply was cut off.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday said it would continue to cut power to residents who do not pay for electricity.

Police responded with rubber bullets and there were some injuries.

Dobsonville residents called for answers from Eskom over the continued power outages, saying there have been numerous outages over the past two weeks.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena said: “The audit report we did recently showed us that 80% of these customers installed prepaid metres and 80% were not buying.”

Police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowds, injuring local actor Patrick Shai among others.

Shai was admitted to hospital after being hit a number of times.

WATCH: Actor Patrick Shai hit by rubber bullets during Soweto protests

Traffic was also affected on Monday morning, but was moving freely through Dobsonville during the afternoon as police continued to monitor the area.

Meanwhile, Eskom said it was not ruling out the possibility of implementing load shedding, despite having enough generation capacity.