DA KZN wants Education MEC Mshengu investigated for ‘abuse’ of state funds

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal wants the Public Protector’s office to launch an investigation into alleged abuse of state funds by the Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu in that province.

Mshengu has allegedly been spending R90,000 per month to rent a luxury German vehicle.

He reportedly declined the use of the state car his predecessor left behind.

DA KZN spokesperson on education Dr Imran Keeka on Monday said: The bottom line is that there must be accountability. We’ve made two calls, one to the premier of KZN who appoints MECs and asked him to investigate and secondly, it is very important for the Public Protector to investigate all areas of malfeasance.”