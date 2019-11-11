DA KZN wants Education MEC Mshengu investigated for ‘abuse’ of state funds

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

DA KZN wants Education MEC Mshengu investigated for ‘abuse’ of state funds

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has allegedly been spending R90,000 per month to rent a luxury German vehicle.

191111mshengugif
191111mshengugif
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal wants the Public Protector’s office to launch an investigation into alleged abuse of state funds by the Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu in that province.

Mshengu has allegedly been spending R90,000 per month to rent a luxury German vehicle.

He reportedly declined the use of the state car his predecessor left behind.

DA KZN spokesperson on education Dr Imran Keeka on Monday said: The bottom line is that there must be accountability. We’ve made two calls, one to the premier of KZN who appoints MECs and asked him to investigate and secondly, it is very important for the Public Protector to investigate all areas of malfeasance.”

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA