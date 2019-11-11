Cape Town to welcome Boks on final leg of victory tour

A parade will kick off with a mini concert at City Hall and the Grand Parade before the team takes the trophy on a tour of the city.

CAPE TOWN - It's now Cape Town's turn to join the Springboks as they continue to bask in their Rugby World Cup glory.

The team and the Webb Ellis Cup take to the streets of the Mother City on Monday as part of a nationwide victory lap.

The squad stopped off in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

The Springboks were welcomed to scenes of jubilation when they travelled through captain Siya Kolisi’s home township of Zwide in Port Elizabeth.

Thousands of fans lined the streets right through to Despatch - the hometown of coach Rassie Erasmus and Motherwell.

Winger Cheslin Kolbe explained what it was like to see the emotions of the fans.

"I've never seen so many people in my life, running behind the bus, so it's really been good to be in Zwide, the town where Siya grew up and to see all the tears from people when Siya lifted the cup brought so much joy to our hearts."

The team was welcomed by a large crowd at the Cape Town International Airport on Sunday in preparation for the trophy tour starting this morning.

