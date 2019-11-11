Mkhwebane to oppose Sars legal bid over Zuma’s tax information

Last month, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane issued a subpoena in a bid to obtain Zuma’s tax info.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she would oppose an urgent legal bid by Sars in a matter relating to former President Jacob Zuma’s tax information.

Last month, the Public Protector issued a subpoena in a bid to obtain Zuma’s tax information.

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane laid a complaint with the Public Protector following damning details from journalist Jacques Pauw's book The President’s Keepers.

The book claims the former president pocketed undeclared money from a security company during his Presidency.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter approached the High Court in Pretoria in an attempt to stop the subpoena.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: “The Public Protector has filed a notice to oppose court action by Sars and will soon file her answering affidavit to Sars. All that she has indicated right now is her intention to file her affidavit.”