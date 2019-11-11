ANCYL: Lethabo Nkoana's murder part of conspiracy to setback renewal plans

ANCYL spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said the killing of Nkoana meant they must postpone their programme to visit regions to explain the way forward.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL)'s National Task Team on Sunday said it suspected the killing of its member was part of a conspiracy to derail the organisation’s plans to rebuild.

Lethabo Nkoana was shot dead at a rally in Hammanskraal on Saturday.

The task team has condemned the crime and has called on police to act swiftly and arrest the perpetrators.

The youth league task team’s plans for the renewal of the organisation may have suffered a setback.

“After the death that happened, we then decided to call off the planned youth assembly that was going to convene in other provinces.”

Mkhize said the shooting would not stop them from holding their elective congress in January next year.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that we are going to delay the task given to us, which is to rebuild the ANC Youth League.”

The ANC national executive committee disbanded the youth league leadership earlier this year after complaints that it was ineffective.