Allan and Gill Gray Foundation ‘devastated’ by founder’s death

JOHANNESBURG - The Allan and Gill Gray Foundation said it was devastated by the death of its founder.

Allan Gray suffered a heart attack and died in Bermuda - where he had settled after establishing the Orbis Investment Management company in 1989 - on Sunday.

He established the foundation in 2005, which to date, has offered scholarships and other awards to about 1,000 young people.

CEO of the Allan and Gill Gray Foundation in Africa Anthony Farr said Gray was more of a philosopher than a businessman.

Gray founded the asset management company in his name in 1973, later focusing on philanthropic work that saw him donate significant portions of the business’s profits to his foundation.

Farr said they were having discussions just last week about the future of the organisation.

“He was so consistent between what he believed and how he acted. Often people talk but here was an individual who could walk that talk. He had incredible consistency in how he acted in the world.”

Gray was 81 years old.