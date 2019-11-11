Actor Patrick Shai shot with rubber bullets during Soweto protest

Residents burned tyres, demanding answers from Eskom after being without power since last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Actor Patrick Shai has been wounded by police who have fired rubber bullets at protesters in Dobsonville, Soweto.

One man, Patrick Shai, who was not affected by the power cuts tried to intervene and convince the police not to use force to disperse the community.

Shai is currently in hospital after being shot at with more than ten rubber bullets.

He intends to approach the police watchdog body Ipid to report the officers' conduct.