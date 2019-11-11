2 injured after light aircraft crashes near Springs airport

It's understood the men were on a training flight when it went down on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been injured after a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the Springs Airport in Ekurhuleni.

The pair sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said police had now taken over the scene.

“When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found a single light aircraft, with substantial damage, rested on the centre median. The patients, both males, had sustained moderate injuries and were treated on the scene before being transported by the ambulance to the hospital for further treatment.”