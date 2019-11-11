2 injured after light aircraft crashes near Springs airport
It's understood the men were on a training flight when it went down on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been injured after a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the Springs Airport in Ekurhuleni.
It's understood the men were on a training flight when it went down on Monday morning.
The pair sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.
Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said police had now taken over the scene.
“When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found a single light aircraft, with substantial damage, rested on the centre median. The patients, both males, had sustained moderate injuries and were treated on the scene before being transported by the ambulance to the hospital for further treatment.”
Popular in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Springbok victory tour of Cape Town
-
Power cuts spark protests in Soweto, Roodepoort
-
'Kwaai Bokke': CT fans pitch up in droves for glimpse of world champs
-
Cape Town to welcome Boks on final leg of victory tour
-
Man who proposed at KFC didn’t expect Mzansi's generous reaction
-
Enhle Mbali asks for space, privacy amid divorce rumours with Black Coffee
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.