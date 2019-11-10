Zuma thanks SA after calling in sick ahead of State Capture appearance

Jacob Zuma's lawyers announced last week that he will not attend the state capture commission of inquiry as planned because he was sick.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma has expressed his gratitude to those that wished him well after falling ill.

Zuma's lawyers announced last week that he will not attend the state capture commission of inquiry as planned because he was sick.

He was due to appear before the commission from on Monday, following a previous cancellation.

In a brief tweet on Sunday, Zuma thanked those who have sent messages of support during what he calls a ‘difficult time’.

Thank you all for the well wishes. Your messages have been overwhelming during this difficult time. — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) November 9, 2019

The former president has been dealt a heavy blow in the courts recently.

Last month he cancelled appearing at the state capture commission due to a court case related to his criminal trial.

He's is expected to appeal the dismissal of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution related to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

The Pietermaritzburg high court last week dismissed his appeal to apologise to his former cabinet member Derek Hanekom in a definition case.