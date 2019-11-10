Springbok fans brave the rain to line the streets of PE
Sunday's parade marks a significant moment for captain Siya Kolisi as it will pass through Zwide where he grew up.
PORT ELIZABETH – Springbok fans have braved wet and windy weather conditions on the streets of Port Elizabeth to welcome the team on Sunday morning.
Kolisi says he's excited to be back home with the Web Ellis trophy.
The team began their tour at the city hall this morning with some supporters clad in raincoats and holding umbrellas in the rain but with much excitement.
The downpours have not dampened the exciting mood of thousands of fans who have lined up the streets as the top open bus makes its way through the CBD in Port Elizabeth.
#RWC2019 #StrongerTogether #ChampionsTogether This man ran with the team bus for more than 5 minutes to get an autograph. pic.twitter.com/upp0WxWR5g— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 10, 2019
A police contingent in motorbikes and a motorcade is escorting the team, management and media through the streets.
During a press conference, earlier on Suday, Kolisi spoke about meeting old friends.
"It's good to see them. I saw my cousin who is still at home yesterday, it was just good to catch up. I saw a lot of my friends that I grew up with."
Players such as Lukhanyo am, sbu nkosi and kolisi are all soaking in the atmosphere and of course the rain.
Springboks fans in Port Elizabeth have turned out in their numbers at the City Hall to welcome back the world cup winners.
The team are on day 4 of their championship parade which is in honour of them winning their third world cup title.
Fans gathered at the city center have explained why it was important to brave the wet and cold conditions to support the team.
A man at the parade said, “It is very huge for the first black man to be captain to win the World Cup.”
