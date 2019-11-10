Police appeal for information after a man is stoned to death in Thohoyandou

Limpopo police have called for any information that may lead to the arrest of a group of suspects who stoned a man to death in an apparent mob attack on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Police in Thohoyandou have appealed to members who might have information about the stoning to death of a man at the University of Venda to come forward.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was found at the university campus next to students’ residence.

Police say they are searching for a group of men who are allegedly behind the attack.

Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said, “The police in Thohoyandou are looking for a group of suspects who attacked a man and stoned him to death in apparent incident of mob justice which took place in the campus of the University of Venda.

He said the incident took place on Friday morning.

“The deceased has not yet been identified and the motive for the attack is still unknown.”