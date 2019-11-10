Paarl Rocks smashed Cape Town Blitz in MSL opener

Rocks dismissed Blitz by 84 all out after posted 170-9 earlier.

CAPE TOWN - Paarl Rocks began Mzansi Super League (MSL) campaign with 86 runs victory over the Cape Town Blitz at Boland Park, Paarl on Sunday.

Hardus Viljoen (2/9) and Bjorn Fortuin (2/13) rocked the Blitz’ top order before Tabraiz Shamsi made key lower-order inroads to send the away side packing in 15.4 overs.

Blitz opened the campaign with a win on Friday by overcoming defending champions, the Jozi Stars at Wanderers.

Rocks will fly to Durban on Friday to meet Durban Heats and then welcome the Tshwane Spartans on Sunday at home.