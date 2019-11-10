Paarl Rocks smashed Cape Town Blitz in MSL opener

More than a dozen CT GOOD members ditch party for the DA
Local
Rocks dismissed Blitz by 84 all out after posted 170-9 earlier.
CAPE TOWN - Paarl Rocks began Mzansi Super League (MSL) campaign with 86 runs victory over the Cape Town Blitz at Boland Park, Paarl on Sunday.
Rocks dismissed Blitz by 84 all out after posted 170-9 earlier.
Hardus Viljoen (2/9) and Bjorn Fortuin (2/13) rocked the Blitz’ top order before Tabraiz Shamsi made key lower-order inroads to send the away side packing in 15.4 overs.
Blitz opened the campaign with a win on Friday by overcoming defending champions, the Jozi Stars at Wanderers.
Rocks will fly to Durban on Friday to meet Durban Heats and then welcome the Tshwane Spartans on Sunday at home.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.