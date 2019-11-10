OPINION: Open letter to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Dear Dr Ndlozi,

Your recent and persistent rage against the positive sentiments amongst ordinary South Africans following the Sprinboks Rugby World Cup win shows how out of touch you are with the sentiment amongst the population at large.

It is now self evident that any display of unity amongst our diverse society upsets you. And I am glad for it.

How fickle you must be to assume that the public celebrations of the world cup win is a false sense unity. I would go so far as to state here that ordinary South Africans of all races, religions, culture, and language are far more united than what you would like people to believe. And this scares you because it makes your politics ring hollow. And therefore threatens your political existence.

South Africans at large want to be united. Every effort to advance such unity should be welcomed. It does not matter who is standing behind such a push for unity.

Dr Ndlozi, you are so insular in this negative madness against unity in South Africa. Even EFF [Economic Freedom Fighters] supporters were seen to celebrate the world cup win. In fact, the attitude of ordinary EFF supporters we have encountered on the streets of South Africa have been such that we cannot reconcile it with the hatred and reckless attitude of its leadership.

Even fellow EFF MP Makoti Sibongile Khawula danced on the victory of the Boks in Parliament. Will uMam' Khawula now be fired like so many EFF MPs over the last 5 years for daring to question the EFF's dictatorship?

We are encouraged by what we have seen following the Boks win. It is an indisputable fact that South Africans are better together. And ordinary South Africans from all walks of life are living that dream. Nevertheless there are a few who are working tirelessly to reverse the gains of freedom, on the left and the right, but thankfully ordinary South Africans have the sense to just carry on towards a shared future.

All the best as you continue to desperately justify your politics of hate.

This letter first appeared on Joe McGluwa's Facebook page. McGluwa is the is the DA's Member of Parliament and North West Provincial Leader.