OPINION: Open letter to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Zuma thanks SA after calling in sick ahead of State Capture appearance
Police appeal for information after a man is stoned to death in Thohoyandou
Springbok fans brave the rain to line the streets of PE
Mapimpi's grandmother: I'm going to slaughter 10 chickens for him
5 killed, several others injured in crash near Durban
Cyclone Bulbul lashes Bangladesh, killing fisherman and homemaker
Police appeal for information after a man is stoned to death in Thohoyandou
Springbok fans brave the rain to line the streets of PE
Mapimpi's grandmother: I'm going to slaughter 10 chickens for him
5 killed, several others injured in crash near Durban
ANCYL member (25) shot dead in Hammanskraal
Come rain or shine, hundreds expected to join Bok's PE parade
Zuma loses bid to appeal Hanekom apology ruling
Gordhan & Mboweni agree action needed to rescue SA economy
Motshekga appeals to MPs to put aside differences for land expropriation bill
Ramaphosa hails R363bn investment commitments as vote of confidence in SA
Mzwanele Manyi accuses Zondo Commission of being biased
R2K: Approval of political party funding bill a victory for transparency
The DA needs policies - or risk setting the next leader up for failure
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: United we stand
Day of the underdogs: How hope inspired Boks to victory
ROY GLUCKMAN: Both Pride and prejudice
ANALYSIS: Mid-term Budget underscores bad state of SA economy
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What the Boks can teach SA as a nation
Investment drive 'distinctive difference' between Zuma, Ramaphosa presidency
US stocks flat amid mixed signs on China trade talks
AG names municipalities most guilty of massive irregular expenditure
Sacci: SA needs more than R3bn in investment to reach sufficient economic growth
Steinhoff says could issue shares to help settle lawsuits
Tiger Brands looking at sale of processed meats business
Tyler Perry admits to 'running from poverty'
#KFCCouple: SA's favourite lovebirds say 'thank you'
Robert De Niro regrets relationship with his dad
'Fearless' Charlize Theron honored by Hollywood
SA hip hop star Crazy Lu dies
SA corporates, celebs, influencers continue to pledge couple engaged at KFC
US rapper A$AP Rocky to return to Sweden after ruling
Kanye West to run for US president in 2024
Wings of love: SA tracks down couple in KFC proposal video
Mapimpi's grandmother: I'm going to slaughter 10 chickens for him
Come rain or shine, hundreds expected to join Bok's PE parade
Ten-man Chiefs claim derby bragging rights to go 10 points clear
GALLERY: Boks take Webb Ellis Cup tour to East London
Boks wrap up East London trophy tour, next stop PE
JP Duminy ruled out of Mzansi Super League
Boks wrap up East London trophy tour, next stop PE
Boks 'grateful' for SA support after winning RWC
Road closures for Bok victory tour of Cape Town
'Such an honour to be South African': Durban fans change routine to see Boks
Fans thrilled to see Boks on victory tour of Durban
Durban ready to welcome world champion Springboks
CARTOON: On Top of the World
CARTOON: Tightrope Tito
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St George
CARTOON: DA Road to Ruin
CARTOON: Puppet Games
CARTOON: Bright Excuses
CARTOON: Heroes to Zeros
CARTOON: WhatsApp Stokvel
CARTOON: SuperHelen
OPINION: Open letter to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Dear Dr Ndlozi,
Your recent and persistent rage against the positive sentiments amongst ordinary South Africans following the Sprinboks Rugby World Cup win shows how out of touch you are with the sentiment amongst the population at large.
It is now self evident that any display of unity amongst our diverse society upsets you. And I am glad for it.
How fickle you must be to assume that the public celebrations of the world cup win is a false sense unity. I would go so far as to state here that ordinary South Africans of all races, religions, culture, and language are far more united than what you would like people to believe. And this scares you because it makes your politics ring hollow. And therefore threatens your political existence.
South Africans at large want to be united. Every effort to advance such unity should be welcomed. It does not matter who is standing behind such a push for unity.
Dr Ndlozi, you are so insular in this negative madness against unity in South Africa. Even EFF [Economic Freedom Fighters] supporters were seen to celebrate the world cup win. In fact, the attitude of ordinary EFF supporters we have encountered on the streets of South Africa have been such that we cannot reconcile it with the hatred and reckless attitude of its leadership.
Even fellow EFF MP Makoti Sibongile Khawula danced on the victory of the Boks in Parliament. Will uMam' Khawula now be fired like so many EFF MPs over the last 5 years for daring to question the EFF's dictatorship?
We are encouraged by what we have seen following the Boks win. It is an indisputable fact that South Africans are better together. And ordinary South Africans from all walks of life are living that dream. Nevertheless there are a few who are working tirelessly to reverse the gains of freedom, on the left and the right, but thankfully ordinary South Africans have the sense to just carry on towards a shared future.
All the best as you continue to desperately justify your politics of hate.
This letter first appeared on Joe McGluwa's Facebook page. McGluwa is the is the DA's Member of Parliament and North West Provincial Leader.
The DA needs policies - or risk setting the next leader up for failure
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: United we stand
-
Day of the underdogs: How hope inspired Boks to victory
-
ROY GLUCKMAN: Both Pride and prejudice
-
ANALYSIS: Mid-term Budget underscores bad state of SA economy
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What the Boks can teach SA as a nation
