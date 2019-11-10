McGluwa responds to Ndlozi’s tweet, says SA needs unity
McGluwa says Ndlozi's persistent rage against the positive sentiments among South Africans following the springboks victory shows he’s out of touch with majority of the population.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance's (DA) North West provincial leader Joe Mcgluwa has written a scathing open letter slamming the Economic Freedom Fighter's (EFF) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi over his comments about the Springbok’s Rugby Wolrd Cup win.
The EFF leader continues to receive criticism for his series of tweets after the Springboks World Cup victory.
This time it's from his political rival who has accused him of trying to sabotage the country's unity efforts.
Last week Ndlozi tweeted shortly after the Bok's win "we are pushing against all efforts to pull a 1994/1996 on us again, we will not take the sleeping tablets of rugby euphoria again. We are better than our parents, we choose to feel the painful truth of our wretched conditions."
We are pushing against all efforts to pull a 1994/1996 on us AGAIN. We will not take the sleeping tablets of Rugby euphoria AGIAN. We will be better than our parents; we choose to feel the PAINFUL TRUTH of our wretched conditions— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 4, 2019
WE REFUSE UNITY WITHOUT EQUALITY AND THE LAND
His rant was met with mixed reaction on social media.
McGluwa says it was ill advised.
“We are saying we need unity in this country, and every effort toward unity is welcome. It doesn’t matter who is standing behind any success that results in unity, we have to be cautious in how we are going to deal with unity.”
Ndlozi has not yet responded to requests for comment.
