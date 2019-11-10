Mapimpi's grandmother: I'm going to slaughter 10 chickens for him

Eyewitness News sat down with Nofikelepi Mapimpi, Makazole Mapimpi's grandmother in the Eastern Cape, as the Springboks made their way across the province in the victory tour.

JOHANNESBURG – Makazole Mapimpi’s grandmother has shared how proud she is of her grandson who scored the first try in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final match against England, that saw the Springboks crowned world champions.

Eyewitness News sat down with Nofikelepi Mapimpi in the Eastern Cape, as the Springboks made their way across the province in the victory tour that was attended by many who hoped to catch a glimpse of the Webb Ellis Trophy and the players who hail from the Eastern Cape such Mapimpi, Kukhanyo Am and captain Siya Kolisi.

Mapimpi said she is happy her grandson followed his dream.

“Since he was in school, this is what he wanted. I used to shout at him [for playing], then I realised I was wrong. He knew the reasons he was at school. He wanted rugby.”

She recounts how Makazole used to play with a ball made from plastic bags from a very young age.

“He would roll the plastics into a ball and kick it.”

