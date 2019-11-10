Mapimpi's grandmother: I'm going to slaughter 10 chickens for him
Eyewitness News sat down with Nofikelepi Mapimpi, Makazole Mapimpi's grandmother in the Eastern Cape, as the Springboks made their way across the province in the victory tour.
JOHANNESBURG – Makazole Mapimpi’s grandmother has shared how proud she is of her grandson who scored the first try in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final match against England, that saw the Springboks crowned world champions.
Eyewitness News sat down with Nofikelepi Mapimpi in the Eastern Cape, as the Springboks made their way across the province in the victory tour that was attended by many who hoped to catch a glimpse of the Webb Ellis Trophy and the players who hail from the Eastern Cape such Mapimpi, Kukhanyo Am and captain Siya Kolisi.
Mapimpi said she is happy her grandson followed his dream.
“Since he was in school, this is what he wanted. I used to shout at him [for playing], then I realised I was wrong. He knew the reasons he was at school. He wanted rugby.”
She recounts how Makazole used to play with a ball made from plastic bags from a very young age.
“He would roll the plastics into a ball and kick it.”
WATCH: The women who love Mapimpi most
More in Sport
-
Springbok fans brave the rain to line the streets of PE
-
Come rain or shine, hundreds expected to join Bok's PE parade
-
Ten-man Chiefs claim derby bragging rights to go 10 points clear
-
GALLERY: Boks take Webb Ellis Cup tour to East London
-
Boks wrap up East London trophy tour, next stop PE
-
JP Duminy ruled out of Mzansi Super League
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.